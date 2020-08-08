Metro Health Dept. reports 205 deaths, 22,714 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN Graphics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 22,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 268 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 205 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 19,446 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,063 are “active.”

Of the 182,503 tests performed in the county, 12.4% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories