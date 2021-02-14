Metro Health Dept. reports 204 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 87,959 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has begun vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 204 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 617 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 84,455 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,887 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 14%.