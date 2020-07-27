Metro Health Dept. reports 20,154 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 20,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 410 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 177 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 14,427 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,550 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,179 of which are men, 9,693 are women and the gender of 282 patients is unknown.

Of the 162,091 tests performed in the county, 20,154 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 141,937.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 14 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)