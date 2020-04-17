Metro Health Dept. reports 20 deaths, 1,597 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and two additional deaths, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported Friday the death of a 71-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, both of whom had underlying health conditions. There has been a total of 20 deaths in Davidson County.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 37 in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases, 825 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The department announced Friday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 754 of which are men, 749 women and the gender of 94 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 16,067 tests performed in the county, 1,597 (9.9%) had positive results. Negative results total 14,470.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

On Thursday, Mayor Cooper, along with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, announced the formation of the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force to plan and coordinate the restoration of business activity currently suspended due to COVID-19.

