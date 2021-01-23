Metro Health Dept. reports 2 additional deaths, 496 new cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 82,057 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County is currently in phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 496 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 554 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 76,443 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,060 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 6%.