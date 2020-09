Metro Health Dept. reports 2 additional deaths, 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 28,653 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 102 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 273 deaths in Davidson County, two additional deaths reported Sunday.

A reported 27,414 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 966 are “active.”

Of the 374,582 tests performed in the county, 35,940 (9.59%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 19%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

