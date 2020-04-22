coronavirus

Metro Health Dept. reports 1,962 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 26 in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 1,764 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total for the region to 3,726.

The department reported 1,027 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized but said 913 are currently active. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 922 of which are men, 898 women and the gender of 142 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 19,180 tests performed in the county, 1,962 (10.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 17,218.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 266 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson21
Bedford105
Benton4
Bledsoe11
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll14
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester9
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee21
Crockett6
Cumberland59
Davidson 1,719
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson32
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene37
Grundy26
Hamblen13
Hamilton124
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood13
Henderson5
Henry9
Hickman3
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox196
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison90
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery124
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam95
Rhea3
Roane8
Robertson117
Rutherford338
Scott12
Sequatchie3
Sevier29
Shelby1,873
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner530
Tipton83
Trousdale23
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson359
Wilson 187
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending36
Total Casesas of (4/21/20)7,394

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby39
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories