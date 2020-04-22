Metro Health Dept. reports 1,962 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 26 in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 1,764 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total for the region to 3,726.

The department reported 1,027 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized but said 913 are currently active. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 922 of which are men, 898 women and the gender of 142 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 19,180 tests performed in the county, 1,962 (10.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 17,218.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 266 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 21 Bedford 105 Benton 4 Bledsoe 11 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 21 Crockett 6 Cumberland 59 Davidson 1,719 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 124 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 13 Henderson 5 Henry 9 Hickman 3 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 196 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 90 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 124 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 3 Roane 8 Robertson 117 Rutherford 338 Scott 12 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 29 Shelby 1,873 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 530 Tipton 83 Trousdale 23 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 359 Wilson 187 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 36 Total Cases – as of (4/21/20) 7,394

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 39 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

