Metro Health Dept. reports 1,962 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 26 in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 1,764 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total for the region to 3,726.
The department reported 1,027 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized but said 913 are currently active. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 922 of which are men, 898 women and the gender of 142 patients is unknown.
The health department reported of the 19,180 tests performed in the county, 1,962 (10.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 17,218.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 266 calls on Tuesday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|21
|Bedford
|105
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|11
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|21
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|59
|Davidson
|1,719
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|124
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|3
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|196
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|90
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|124
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|117
|Rutherford
|338
|Scott
|12
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|29
|Shelby
|1,873
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|530
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|23
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|359
|Wilson
|187
|Residents of other states/countries
|265
|Pending
|36
|Total Cases – as of (4/21/20)
|7,394
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|39
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
