Metro Health Dept. reports 194 deaths, 21,410 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 21,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 350 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 194 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 16,642 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,574 are “active.”

Of the 172,267 tests performed in the county, 12.4% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories