Metro Health Dept. reports 192 deaths, 21,060 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 21,060 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. The 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will remain in place through Aug. 16.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of Friday morning, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 132 in the past 24 hours out of 1,739 tests processed.

There has been a total of 192 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patients to die were a 77-year-old man with underlying health conditions and an 84-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 16,380 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,488 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,582 of which are men, 10,196 are women and the gender of 282 patients is unknown.

Of the 169,566 tests performed in the county, 21,060 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 148,506.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 55 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )