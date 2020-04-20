Metro Health Dept. reports 1,903 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 20 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 152 in the past 24 hours.

The department reported 875 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 874 of which are men, 867 women and the gender of 162 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 17,773 tests performed in the county, 1,903 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 15,870.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 86 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 71 Benton 4 Bledsoe 9 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 5 Cumberland 57 Davidson 1,638 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 45 Dyer 28 Fayette 45 Fentress 4 Franklin 26 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 116 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 22 Macon 33 Madison 86 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 119 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 113 Rutherford 309 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,778 Smith 13 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 509 Tipton 56 Trousdale 22 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 348 Wilson 181 Residents of other states/countries 274 Pending 88 Total Cases – as of (4/19/20) 7,070

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 30 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20) 148

