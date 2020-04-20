coronavirus

Metro Health Dept. reports 1,903 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 20 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 152 in the past 24 hours.

The department reported 875 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 874 of which are men, 867 women and the gender of 162 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 17,773 tests performed in the county, 1,903 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 15,870.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 86 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford71
Benton4
Bledsoe9
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett5
Cumberland57
Davidson 1,638
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson45
Dyer28
Fayette45
Fentress4
Franklin26
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene30
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton116
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson15
Johnson2
Knox194
Lake4
Lauderdale15
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon22
Macon33
Madison86
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe10
Montgomery119
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam95
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson113
Rutherford309
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier24
Shelby1,778
Smith13
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner509
Tipton56
Trousdale22
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson348
Wilson 181
Residents of other states/countries274
Pending88
Total Casesas of (4/19/20)7,070

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner30
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)148

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories