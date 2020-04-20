Metro Health Dept. reports 1,903 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
There has been a total of 20 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 152 in the past 24 hours.
The department reported 875 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 874 of which are men, 867 women and the gender of 162 patients is unknown.
The health department reported of the 17,773 tests performed in the county, 1,903 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 15,870.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 86 calls on Sunday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|71
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|9
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|5
|Cumberland
|57
|Davidson
|1,638
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|45
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|45
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|26
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|30
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|116
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|194
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|15
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|22
|Macon
|33
|Madison
|86
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|10
|Montgomery
|119
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|113
|Rutherford
|309
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|24
|Shelby
|1,778
|Smith
|13
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|509
|Tipton
|56
|Trousdale
|22
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|348
|Wilson
|181
|Residents of other states/countries
|274
|Pending
|88
|Total Cases – as of (4/19/20)
|7,070
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|30
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)
|148
