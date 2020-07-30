Metro Health Dept. reports 190 deaths, 20,928 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 20,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. The 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will remain in place through Aug. 16.

“The seven-day daily average of new cases nationwide in the U.S. is 66,000. An unacceptably high number, but lowest it’s been in 10 days. Nashville is following a hopeful trend, which may indicate signs of a slowdown in new cases,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 411 in the past 24 hours. Technical difficulties prevented a data release on Wednesday.

There has been a total of 190 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patient to die was an 83-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 15,956 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,782 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,522 of which are men, 10,128 are women and the gender of 278 patients is unknown.

Of the 167,827 tests performed in the county, 20,928 (12.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 146,899.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 63 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)