Metro Health Dept. reports 189 deaths, 20,517 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 20,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional 12 patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. The 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will remain in place through Aug. 16.

“The seven-day daily average of new cases nationwide in the U.S. is 66,000. An unacceptably high number, but lowest it’s been in 10 days. Nashville is following a hopeful trend, which may indicate signs of a slowdown in new cases,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 363 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 189 deaths in Davidson County: a 59-year-old female, 69-year-old female, 62-year-old female, 71-year-old female, 84-year-old female, 86-year-old female, 66-year-old female, 77-year-old man, 57-year-old man, and an 83-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions. There was a death of a 53-year-old man, with a pending medical history.

A reported 14,987 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,341 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,345 of which are men, 9,889 are women and the gender of 283 patients is unknown.

Of the 164,465 tests performed in the county, 20,517 (12.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 143,948.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 87 calls on Monday.

The COVID-19 assessment center in South Nashville will be closed Tuesday due to storm damage, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)