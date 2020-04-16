Metro Health Dept. reports 18 deaths, 1,560 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported Thursday the death of a 70-year-old man with underlying health conditions

There has been a total of 18 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 68 in the past 24 hours.

Seventy people remain hospitalized and 677 individuals have recovered from the virus. The large number of newly recovered cases is a result of updated data reporting procedures. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Thursday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 725 of which are men, 730 women and the gender of 105 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 15,568 tests performed in the county, 1,560 (10%) had positive results. Negative results total 14,008.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 257 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 13 Carter 4 Cheatham 19 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 8 Coffee 13 Cumberland 53 Davidson 1,283 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 37 Dyer 24 Fayette 39 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 24 Giles 4 Grainger 4 Greene 28 Grundy 24 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 179 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 18 Macon 29 Madison 75 Marion 27 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 5 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 6 Robertson 94 Rutherford 269 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,421 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 478 Tipton 53 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 45 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 321 Wilson 155 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 196 Total Cases – as of (4/15/20) 6,079

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 31 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20) 135

