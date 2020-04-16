Metro Health Dept. reports 18 deaths, 1,560 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Health officials reported Thursday the death of a 70-year-old man with underlying health conditions
There has been a total of 18 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 68 in the past 24 hours.
Seventy people remain hospitalized and 677 individuals have recovered from the virus. The large number of newly recovered cases is a result of updated data reporting procedures. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.
The department announced Thursday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 725 of which are men, 730 women and the gender of 105 patients is unknown.
The health department reported of the 15,568 tests performed in the county, 1,560 (10%) had positive results. Negative results total 14,008.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 257 calls on Wednesday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|7
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|4
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|8
|Coffee
|13
|Cumberland
|53
|Davidson
|1,283
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|37
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|39
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|24
|Giles
|4
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|28
|Grundy
|24
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|26
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|179
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|18
|Macon
|29
|Madison
|75
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|102
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|5
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|93
|Roane
|6
|Robertson
|94
|Rutherford
|269
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,421
|Smith
|11
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|478
|Tipton
|53
|Trousdale
|19
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|45
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|321
|Wilson
|155
|Residents of other states/countries
|243
|Pending
|196
|Total Cases – as of (4/15/20)
|6,079
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|31
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)
|135
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: