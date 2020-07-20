Metro Health Dept. reports 17,836 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 17,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 416 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 159 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 11,821 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,856 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 9,121 of which are men, 8,442 are women and the gender of 273 patients is unknown.

Of the 144,106 tests performed in the county, 17,836 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 126,270.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 21% and available ICU beds are at 21%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 13 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)