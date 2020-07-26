Metro Health Dept. reports 177 deaths, 19,744 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 19,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 370 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 13,772 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,795 are “active.” 177 people have died from the virus.

Of the 158,688 tests performed in the county, 12.4% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

