Metro Health Dept. reports 174 deaths, 19,124 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 19,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper: ‘Residents must wear masks for Nashville to reopen’

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 294 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 174 deaths in Davidson County. The last patients to die in the past 24 hours were a 58-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, all with pending medical histories

A reported 13,409 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,541 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 9,705 of which are men, 9,144 are women and the gender of 275 patients is unknown.

Of the 153,477 tests performed in the county, 19,124 (12.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 134,353.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 68 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)