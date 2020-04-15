Metro Health Dept. reports 17 deaths, 1,492 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Health officials reported Wednesday the death of an 81-year-old man with underlying health conditions in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
There has been a total of 17 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 35 in the past 24 hours.
Sixty-seven people remain hospitalized and 324 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 694 of which are men, 716 women and the gender of 82 patients is unknown.
The health department reported of the 15,293 tests performed in the county, 1,492 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 13,801.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 207 calls on Tuesday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|7
|Coffee
|12
|Cumberland
|51
|Davidson
|1,237
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|33
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|37
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|21
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|22
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|174
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|17
|Macon
|27
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|101
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|6
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|92
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|92
|Rutherford
|253
|Scott
|10
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,359
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|466
|Tipton
|52
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|44
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|322
|Wilson
|145
|Residents of other states/countries
|253
|Pending
|136
|Total Cases – as of (4/14/20)
|5,823
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|18
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|26
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)
|124
