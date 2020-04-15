Metro Health Dept. reports 17 deaths, 1,492 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported Wednesday the death of an 81-year-old man with underlying health conditions in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

There has been a total of 17 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 35 in the past 24 hours.

Sixty-seven people remain hospitalized and 324 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 694 of which are men, 716 women and the gender of 82 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 15,293 tests performed in the county, 1,492 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 13,801.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 207 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Carter 1 Davidson 18 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 26 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20) 124

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE