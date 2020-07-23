Metro Health Dept. reports 169 deaths, 18,830 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 18,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Thursday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

Enforcement of Nashville’s mask mandate by Metro police began last Wednesday, two weeks after it went into effect.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force said it’s about education, not citations.

“It seems like everyone they’ve encountered, I read somewhere it’s 5,000, everyone has been compliant, so I’m sure police would write citations and if things escalated from there, would arrest someone if they needed, but it doesn’t seem to have been the case thus far. Education first, people understand the importance of masks, that’s why we are where we are,” said Dr. Jahangir.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 407 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 169 deaths in Davidson County, an 83-year-old woman with a pending medical history and a 36-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 13,116 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,545 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 9,571 of which are men, 8,992 are women and the gender of 267 patients is unknown.

Of the 151,434 tests performed in the county, 18,830 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 132,604.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 20%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 67 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)