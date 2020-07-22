Metro Health Dept. reports 167 deaths, 18,423 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 18,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional seven patients have died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

Enforcement of Nashville’s mask mandate by Metro police began last Wednesday, two weeks after it went into effect.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force said it’s about education, not citations.

“It seems like everyone they’ve encountered, I read somewhere it’s 5,000, everyone has been compliant, so I’m sure police would write citations and if things escalated from there, would arrest someone if they needed, but it doesn’t seem to have been the case thus far. Education first, people understand the importance of masks, that’s why we are where we are,” said Dr. Jahangir.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 347 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 167 deaths in Davidson County, six of which are classified as “confirmed.” The latest COVID-19 patients to die are a 58-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man and an 83-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

A reported 12,717 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,539 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 9,406 of which are men, 8,743 are women and the gender of 274 patients is unknown.

Of the 148,146 tests performed in the county, 18,423 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 19,723

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 107 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)