Metro Health Dept. reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 166 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 258 deaths in Davidson County. There was one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 26,708 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 961 are “active.”

Of the 339,774 tests performed in the county, 35,012 (10.30%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

