Metro Health Dept. reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 14,702 total in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 14,702 total cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 141 deaths in Davidson County.

The total number of cases includes 14,685 confirmed and 17 probable cases and grew by 164 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 9,526 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,035 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 7,648 of which are men, 6,791 are women and the gender of 263 patients is unknown.

Of the 123,011 tests performed in the county, 14,702 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 108,309.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 24% and available ICU beds are at 25%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 69 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Nashville is now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

