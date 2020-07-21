Metro Health Dept. reports 160 deaths, 18,076 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 18,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 240 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 160 deaths in Davidson County, the latest of which was a 101-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 12,278 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,638 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 9,240 of which are men, 8,564 are women and the gender of 272 patients is unknown.

Of the 145,785 tests performed in the county, 18,076 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 127,709.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 113 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)