Metro Health Dept. reports 16 deaths, 1,457 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the death of three men, ages 41, 75 and 82, who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. All had underlying health conditions.

There has been a total of 16 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of cases grew by 72 in the past 24 hours.

Sixty-two people remain hospitalized and 307 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 668 of which are men, 696 women and the gender of 93 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 14,974 tests performed in the county, 1,457 (9.7%) have returned positive. Negative results total 13,517.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 270 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 23 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 32 Campbell 11 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 5 Claiborne 4 Clay 4 Cocke 5 Coffee 11 Cumberland 43 Davidson 1,207 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 30 Dyer 22 Fayette 36 Fentress 2 Franklin 21 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 23 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 7 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 173 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 13 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 16 Macon 26 Madison 68 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 102 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 88 Rutherford 250 Scott 9 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,331 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 42 Sumner 454 Tipton 50 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 318 Wilson 143 Residents of other states/countries 260 Pending 46 Total Cases – as of (4/13/20) 5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 16 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 21 Sullivan 1 Sumner 26 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20) 109

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE