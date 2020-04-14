Metro Health Dept. reports 16 deaths, 1,457 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Health officials reported the death of three men, ages 41, 75 and 82, who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. All had underlying health conditions.
There has been a total of 16 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of cases grew by 72 in the past 24 hours.
Sixty-two people remain hospitalized and 307 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 668 of which are men, 696 women and the gender of 93 patients is unknown.
The health department reported of the 14,974 tests performed in the county, 1,457 (9.7%) have returned positive. Negative results total 13,517.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 270 calls on Thursday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|23
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|32
|Campbell
|11
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|4
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|5
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|43
|Davidson
|1,207
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|36
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|21
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|173
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|13
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|26
|Madison
|68
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|102
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|88
|Rutherford
|250
|Scott
|9
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,331
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|42
|Sumner
|454
|Tipton
|50
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|143
|Residents of other states/countries
|260
|Pending
|46
|Total Cases – as of (4/13/20)
|5,610
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|16
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|21
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|26
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)
|109
