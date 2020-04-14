1  of  14
Metro Health Dept. reports 16 deaths, 1,457 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the death of three men, ages 41, 75 and 82, who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. All had underlying health conditions.

There has been a total of 16 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of cases grew by 72 in the past 24 hours.

Sixty-two people remain hospitalized and 307 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 668 of which are men, 696 women and the gender of 93 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 14,974 tests performed in the county, 1,457 (9.7%) have returned positive. Negative results total 13,517.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 270 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford23
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley32
Campbell11
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester5
Claiborne4
Clay4
Cocke5
Coffee11
Cumberland43
Davidson 1,207
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson30
Dyer22
Fayette36
Fentress2
Franklin21
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy23
Hamblen6
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson7
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox173
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence13
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon16
Macon26
Madison68
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery102
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton5
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson88
Rutherford250
Scott9
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,331
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 42
Sumner454
Tipton50
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson318
Wilson 143
Residents of other states/countries260
Pending46
Total Casesas of (4/13/20)5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson16
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby21
Sullivan1
Sumner26
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)109

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

