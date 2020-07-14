Metro Health Dept. reports 15,473 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville, 771 in 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 15,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 771 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 143 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patients were a 76-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both with underlying health concerns.

A reported 9,894 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,436 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 8,020 of which are men, 7,183 are women and the gender of 270 patients is unknown.

Of the 127,502 tests performed in the county, 15,473 (12.1%) had positive results. Negative results total 112,029.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 26% and available ICU beds are at 28%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 229 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

