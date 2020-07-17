Metro Health Dept. reports 154 deaths, 16,532 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 16,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients have died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 453 in the past 24 hours.

Metro police issued 494 verbal warnings, handed out 70 educational papers and distributed 79 masks to those experiencing homelessness after Nashville’s mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

There has been a total of 154 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patients who died were an 81-year-old woman, a 91-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 11,088 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,290 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 8,518 of which are men, 7,753 are women and the gender of 261 patients is unknown.

Of the 134,972 tests performed in the county, 16,532 (12.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 118,440.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 104 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)