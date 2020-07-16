Metro Health Dept. reports 151 deaths, 16,079 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 16,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients have died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 322 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 151 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patients were a 60-year-old man with underlying health conditions, a 39-year-old man with an unknown medical history and a 71-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 10,746 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,182 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 8,306 of which are men, 7,508 are women and the gender of 265 patients is unknown.

Of the 131,824 tests performed in the county, 16,079 (12.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 115,745.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 107 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

