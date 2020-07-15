Metro Health Dept. reports 148 deaths, 15,757 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 15,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 284 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 148 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patients were a 68-year-old female, a 78-year-old female, a 78-year-old male and an 80-year-old male with underlying health concerns, in addition to a 66-year-old female with a pending medical history,

A reported 10,390 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,219 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 8,169 of which are men, 7,320 are women and the gender of 268 patients is unknown.

Of the 129,802 tests performed in the county, 15,757 (12.1%) had positive results. Negative results total 114,045.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 121 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

