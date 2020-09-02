Metro Health Dept. reports 143 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There have been a total of 239 deaths in Davidson County. No additional deaths were reported on Wednesday.

A reported 24,577 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,380 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,045 of which are men, 12,834 are women and the gender of 283 patients is unknown.

Of the 218,872 tests performed in the county, 26,162 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 192,710.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 30 calls on Tuesday.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues, beginning Tuesday.

Bars can now operate at half-capacity and reopen seated-only service at bar counters. Weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn.

MORE: COVID-19 restrictions eased on bars, ceremonies in Nashville

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )