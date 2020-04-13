Metro Health Dept. reports 1,385 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and no additional patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 13 people who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 648 of which are men, 675 women and the gender of 62 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 37 in the past 48 hours.

Eighty-six people remain hospitalized and 291 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 14,437 tests performed in the county, 1,385 (9.6%) have returned positive. Negative results total 13,052.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 51 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 12 Bedford 20 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 46 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 11 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 2 Cocke 4 Coffee 11 Cumberland 42 Davidson 1,178 Decatur 2 DeKalb 9 Dickson 30 Dyer 19 Fayette 32 Fentress 2 Franklin 22 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 26 Grundy 23 Hamblen 5 Hamilton 107 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 23 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 169 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 24 Madison 59 Marion 25 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 97 Morgan 5 Obion 7 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 4 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 84 Rutherford 243 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,215 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 37 Sumner 445 Tipton 49 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 318 Wilson 139 Residents of other states/countries 239 Pending 12 Total Cases – as of (4/12/20) 5,308

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/12/20) 101

