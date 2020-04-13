Metro Health Dept. reports 1,385 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and no additional patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
There has been a total of 13 people who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 648 of which are men, 675 women and the gender of 62 patients is unknown.
The total number of cases grew by 37 in the past 48 hours.
Eighty-six people remain hospitalized and 291 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The health department reported of the 14,437 tests performed in the county, 1,385 (9.6%) have returned positive. Negative results total 13,052.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 51 calls on Sunday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|12
|Bedford
|20
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|31
|Campbell
|10
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|11
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|4
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|42
|Davidson
|1,178
|Decatur
|2
|DeKalb
|9
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|19
|Fayette
|32
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|22
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|26
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|5
|Hamilton
|107
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|23
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|169
|Lauderdale
|8
|Lawrence
|12
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|8
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|24
|Madison
|59
|Marion
|25
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|32
|McMinn
|4
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|97
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|7
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|4
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|84
|Rutherford
|243
|Scott
|8
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,215
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|37
|Sumner
|445
|Tipton
|49
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|139
|Residents of other states/countries
|239
|Pending
|12
|Total Cases – as of (4/12/20)
|5,308
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|22
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/12/20)
|101
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: