Metro Health Dept. reports 133 deaths, 13,802 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 13,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

There has been a total of 133 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patient was an 81-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 362 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 8,927 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,742 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 7,161 of which are men, 6,377 are women and the gender of 264 patients is unknown.

Of the 118,578 tests performed in the county, 13,802 (11.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 104,776.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 19%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 221 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

