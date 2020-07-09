Metro Health Dept. reports 132 deaths, 13,440 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 13,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional eight patients have died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

This is the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County history, with 688 cases and eight deaths. A total of 188 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nashville.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force said the cases increased by 1,088 in two days.

When asked if Nashville is considering moving back to Phase One amid growing COVID-19 case numbers, Dr. Jahangir said “all options are on the table,” but added he wants to see how numbers are impacted by the mask mandate and the backtrack to Phase Two.

There has been a total of 132 deaths in Davidson County, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours, a 94-year old woman, an 81-year old man, an 86-year old man, a 91-year old man, a 77 year-old man, a 46-year old man, a 60-year old man, and a 63-year old man. The medical history of all eight deaths is pending.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 688 in the past 24 hours, 172 of which date back to mid to late June. The health department said it is working with a new lab and expects to eliminate or significantly reduce future reporting delays.

A reported 8,729 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,579 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 6,970 of which are men, 6,211 are women and the gender of 259 patients is unknown.

Of the 116,095 tests performed in the county, 13,440 (11.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 102,655.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 256 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE