Metro Health Dept. reports 130 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 30,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced an increase of 130 in the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,115 active cases.

No new confirmed or probable deaths were reported for the second consecutive day by the department. There have been a total of 283 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 28,647 individuals are labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 14,771 of which are men, 14,981 are women and the gender of 293 patients is unknown.

Of the 419,450 tests performed in the county, 37,593 (8.96%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Middle Tennessee are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 45 calls on Thursday, October 8.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

No additional players or staffers within the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the NFL confirmed Friday morning.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 63 additional deaths in the state, making it the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )