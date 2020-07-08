Metro Health Dept. reports 124 deaths, 12,752 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 12,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

There has been a total of 124 deaths in Davidson County, an increase of two in the past 24 hours, a 63–year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 51-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 400 in the past 24 hours, 140 of which date back to mid to late June. The health department said it is working with a new lab and expects to eliminate or significantly reduce future reporting delays.

A reported 8,467 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,161 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 6,628 of which are men, 5,871 are women and the gender of 253 patients is unknown.

Of the 111,492 tests performed in the county, 12,752 (11.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 98,740.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 25%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 250 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

