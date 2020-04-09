Metro Health Dept. reports 1,231 cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the death of a 73-year old man as the latest patient who has died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. There has been a total of 13 deaths in Davidson County.

The total number of cases grew by 91 in the past 24 hours.

Fifty-nine people remain hospitalized. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The Metro Public Health Department was unable to provide a complete update with data on the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Thursday due to a technical problem with the reporting system.

The department reported an issue with the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) Base System (NBS). The system is also used by the state of Tennessee and multiple local health departments to manage reportable disease data and send notifiable disease data to Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating the issue, which impacts every health department across Tennessee.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 238 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 12 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 42 Bradley 28 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 33 Davidson 946 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 26 Dyer 11 Fayette 22 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 20 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 94 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 18 Haywood 7 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 4 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 148 Lauderdale 6 Lawrence 10 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 16 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 29 McMinn 3 McNairy 7 Meigs 3 Monroe 6 Montgomery 72 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 81 Roane 5 Robertson 67 Rutherford 193 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 19 Shelby 912 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 27 Sumner 376 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 2 Warren 2 Washington 30 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 287 Wilson 117 Residents of other states/countries 282 Pending 31 Total Cases – as of (4/8/20) 4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 2 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 17 Sullivan 1 Sumner 18 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20) 79

