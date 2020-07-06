Metro Health Dept. reports 12,203 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 12,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

There has been a total of 117 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 434 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 8,015 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,071 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 6,365 of which are men, 5,597 are women and the gender of 241 patients is unknown.

Of the 108,195 tests performed in the county, 12,203 (11.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 95.992

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 27% and available ICU beds are at 16% with 136 people currently hospitalized.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 52 calls on Sunday.

Davidson County assessment centers were closed last weekend in observance of the Fourth of July.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE