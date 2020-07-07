Metro Health Dept. reports 122 deaths, 12,352 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 12,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

The Metro Health Department reported an increase of 1,596 cases since Thursday.

There has been a total of 122 deaths in Davidson County, an increase of five in the past 24 hours. One case was a 30-year-old male with no reported or known medical history. The other four deaths reported in the past 24 hours were a 67-year-old male, a 68-year-old male, a 78-year-old male and a 93-year-old female, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 149 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 8,218 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,012 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 6,449 of which are men, 5,655 are women and the gender of 248 patients is unknown.

Of the 109,074 tests performed in the county, 12,352 (11.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 96,722.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 27% and available ICU beds are at 28% with 136 people currently hospitalized.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 435 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

