Metro Health Dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 21,997 total COVID-19 cases, and 202 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 118 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 1,194 tests processed.

There has been a total of 202 deaths in Davidson County. Three additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 69-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and a 77-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 18,579 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,216 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,989 of which are men, 10,714 are women and the gender of 294 patients is unknown.

Of the 177,121 tests performed in the county, 21,997 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 155,124.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% (down from 19% on Tuesday) and available ICU beds are at 10% (down from 15% on Tuesday).

The COVID-19 Hotline received 58 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown and South Nashville.

On July 28, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Cooper.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced on Tuesday that some families were having trouble logging into ‘virtual classroom’ on the first day of school. Students who have trouble accessing their virtual classroom will not be penalized, the district said.

East Nashville House Party Investigation

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

“Every room I went into in that home was just people front to back just partying, I saw maybe a handful of people with masks on,” a party guest told News 2.

The District Attorney’s Office is now involved, and the White House has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )