Metro Health Dept. reports 1,140 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and three more patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the deaths of a 48-year old man, a 74-year old man and a 75-year old man as the three latest patients who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. There has been a total of 12 deaths in Davidson County.

The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 87 years old, 526 of which are men, 576 women and the gender of 38 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 65 in the past 24 hours.

Forty-five people remain hospitalized and 160 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 11,757 tests performed in the county, 9.7% have returned as positive. Negative results total 10,617.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 286 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 10 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 41 Bradley 25 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 7 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 32 Davidson 888 DeKalb 7 Dickson 27 Dyer 10 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 18 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 95 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 16 Haywood 6 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 3 Jefferson 10 Johnson 2 Knox 143 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 6 Lewis 2 Lincoln 6 Loudon 15 Macon 12 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 26 McMinn 3 McNairy 5 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 65 Morgan 5 Obion 3 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 57 Roane 5 Robertson 65 Rutherford 178 Scott 4 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 18 Shelby 835 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 26 Sumner 361 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 2 Washington 27 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 278 Wilson 113 Residents of other states/countries 281 Pending 68 Total Cases – as of (4/7/20) 4,138

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 9 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 15 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Out of State 2 Pending 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20) 72

