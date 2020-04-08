Metro Health Dept. reports 1,140 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and three more patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Health officials reported the deaths of a 48-year old man, a 74-year old man and a 75-year old man as the three latest patients who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. There has been a total of 12 deaths in Davidson County.
The department announced Wednesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 87 years old, 526 of which are men, 576 women and the gender of 38 patients is unknown.
The total number of cases grew by 65 in the past 24 hours.
Forty-five people remain hospitalized and 160 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The health department reported of the 11,757 tests performed in the county, 9.7% have returned as positive. Negative results total 10,617.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 286 calls on Thursday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|10
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|41
|Bradley
|25
|Campbell
|6
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|7
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|2
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|32
|Davidson
|888
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|27
|Dyer
|10
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|13
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|18
|Grundy
|16
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|95
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|16
|Haywood
|6
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|10
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|143
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|6
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|6
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|12
|Madison
|43
|Marion
|21
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|26
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|5
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|65
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|3
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|57
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|65
|Rutherford
|178
|Scott
|4
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|18
|Shelby
|835
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|26
|Sumner
|361
|Tipton
|38
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|27
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|278
|Wilson
|113
|Residents of other states/countries
|281
|Pending
|68
|Total Cases – as of (4/7/20)
|4,138
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|9
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|15
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Out of State
|2
|Pending
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20)
|72
