Metro Health Dept. reports 112 deaths, 11,114 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 11,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

There has been a total of 112 deaths in Davidson County. The three latest patients to die was a 59-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 358 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 7,604 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,398 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 5,820 of which are men, 5,051 are women and the gender of 243 patients is unknown.

Of the 100,714 tests performed in the county, 11,114 (11%) had positive results. Negative results total 89,600.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 22% and available ICU beds are at 19%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 258 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Davidson County assessment centers is closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July.

