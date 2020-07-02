Metro Health Dept. reports 10,756 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville, an increase of 608 in past 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 10,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients have died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper announced the city of Nashville will move back into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

There has been a total of 111 deaths in Davidson County. The three latest patients to die were an 80-year-old male, an 86-year-old male and a 96-year-old female, all with underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 608 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 7,473 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,172 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 5,658 of which are men, 4,859 are women and the gender of 239 patients is unknown.

Of the 98,452 tests performed in the county, 10,746 (10.9%) had positive results. Negative results total 87,696.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 21% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 271 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Davidson County assessment centers will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE