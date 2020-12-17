Metro Health Dept. reports 1,099 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 58,939 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 1,099 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 418 deaths in Davidson County with no new deaths reported on Thursday.

A reported 52,459 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,062 are “active.” This is the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County reported within a 24 hour period.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 28,194 of which are men, 30,252 are women and the gender of 493 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 277 calls on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported a new record-high single-day increase of cases in the state on Wednesday with 11,410 new cases.

All of the state’s top five single-day increases have taken place over the last week.

Dec. 16: 11,410 new cases Dec. 13: 11,352 new cases Dec. 14: 10,319 new cases Dec. 15: 8,215 new cases Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases

As of Wednesday, Tennessee has reported an increase of 109,792 new cases in December so far, which already ranks as the state’s second-highest month for new cases of the virus. Tennessee has added more COVID-19 cases in the first 16 days of December than during the first five months of the pandemic combined (105,959).

Tennessee has also reported 1,066 additional deaths this month. Similar to new cases, December already ranks as the state’s second-deadliest month during the pandemic with just over two weeks to go.

The COVID-19 surge is overwhelming Middle Tennessee hospitals and it’s exhausting resources and doctors. “We just want to have a fighting chance to do it,” said Dr. James Parnell. “Over the last couple of weeks, we are having a hard time taking care of our patients.”

Parnell, an ER physician at Sumner Regional Medical Center, says he and his colleagues are drained. He says right now, one out of every 100 Tennesseans has COVID-19.

Next week, TDH COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Self-tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.