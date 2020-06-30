Metro Health Dept. reports 108 deaths, 9,805 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 9,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 108 deaths in Davidson County. The two recent deaths in Davidson County were a 89-year-old male and a 50-year-old male, both with underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 457 in the past 48 hours. Of those 457 new cases, 42 are tied to a testing operation at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office facility.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

A reported 7,014 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,683 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 5,122 of which are men, 4,418 are women and the gender of 265 patients is unknown.

Of the 92,900 tests performed in the county, 9,805 (10.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 83,095.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 27% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 460 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)