Metro Health Dept. reports 1,075 cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and three more patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Health officials reported the deaths of a 72-year old man, a 62-year old man, and a 78-year old man as the three latest patients who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. There has been a total of nine deaths in Davidson County.
The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 85 years old, 492 of which are men, 545 women and the gender of 38 patients is unknown.
The total number of cases grew by 41 in the past 24 hours.
Thirty-six people remain hospitalized and 133 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The health department reported of the 11,015 tests performed in the county, 9.8% have returned as positive. Negative results rotal 9,939.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 381 calls on Thursday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
During the briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce showcased the COVID-19 heatmap for Tuesday.
The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases. This data is current through April 6, 2020 and will be updated weekly.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|38
|Bradley
|23
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|26
|Davidson
|819
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|24
|Dyer
|9
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|12
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|17
|Grundy
|15
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|83
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|14
|Haywood
|5
|Henderson
|1
|Henry
|5
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|7
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|119
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|4
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|11
|Madison
|22
|Marion
|20
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|24
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|4
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|54
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|55
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|60
|Rutherford
|161
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|16
|Shelby
|766
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|25
|Sumner
|335
|Tipton
|36
|Trousdale
|11
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|24
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|260
|Wilson
|97
|Residents of other states/countries
|290
|Pending
|69
|Total Cases – as of (4/6/20)
|3,802
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|7
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|2
|Pending
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)
|65
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
