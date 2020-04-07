Metro Health Dept. reports 1,075 cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and three more patients have died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the deaths of a 72-year old man, a 62-year old man, and a 78-year old man as the three latest patients who have died in Davidson County after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. There has been a total of nine deaths in Davidson County.

The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from two months old to 85 years old, 492 of which are men, 545 women and the gender of 38 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 41 in the past 24 hours.

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized and 133 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 11,015 tests performed in the county, 9.8% have returned as positive. Negative results rotal 9,939.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 381 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

During the briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce showcased the COVID-19 heatmap for Tuesday.

The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases. This data is current through April 6, 2020 and will be updated weekly.

(Metro Public Health Department)

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 7 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 13 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Pending 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20) 65

