Metro Health Dept. reports 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 71,365 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 1,040 in the past 24 hours. There are 7,074 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

No new confirmed deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 481 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 63,810 individuals have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 hotline number is 615-862-7777 and it operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.