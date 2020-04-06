1  of  18
Metro Health Dept. reports 1,034 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Six people have died from the virus across the county.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 85 years old, 478 of which are men, 528 women and the gender of 28 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 110 in the past 24 hours.

Thirty-seven people remain hospitalized and 129 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 10,399 tests performed in the county, 9.9% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 142 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Mayor Cooper in face mask

At the briefing, Mayor John Cooper urged all Nashville residents to wear face coverings, such as homemade cloth masks, whenever they are not inside their homes. All participants at the briefing wore masks to demonstrate the importance of wearing face coverings while also practicing safe social distancing while engaging in essential tasks.

“Your donated masks will be distributed to essential personnel who are not healthcare workers or first responders but are nonetheless part of Nashville’s citywide COVID-19 response to continue delivery critical services to Davidson County residents,” said Mayor Cooper.

Anyone interested in learning how to make and donate homemade masks to support the COVID-19 response can visit covid19.nashville.gov.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount36
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon6
Carroll7
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee5
Cumberland26
Davidson 801
DeKalb7
Dickson23
Dyer9
Fayette20
Fentress2
Franklin12
Gibson11
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton74
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins10
Haywood3
Henderson1
Henry4
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox115
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon9
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall6
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery51
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson59
Rutherford147
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier14
Shelby736
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 21
Sumner321
Tipton33
Trousdale8
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington23
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson258
Wilson 93
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending86
Total Casesas of (4/5/20)3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount1
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton4
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby9
Sullivan1
Sumner10
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)44

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

