Metro Health Dept. reports 1,034 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 1,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Six people have died from the virus across the county.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 85 years old, 478 of which are men, 528 women and the gender of 28 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 110 in the past 24 hours.

Thirty-seven people remain hospitalized and 129 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 10,399 tests performed in the county, 9.9% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 142 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

At the briefing, Mayor John Cooper urged all Nashville residents to wear face coverings, such as homemade cloth masks, whenever they are not inside their homes. All participants at the briefing wore masks to demonstrate the importance of wearing face coverings while also practicing safe social distancing while engaging in essential tasks.

“Your donated masks will be distributed to essential personnel who are not healthcare workers or first responders but are nonetheless part of Nashville’s citywide COVID-19 response to continue delivery critical services to Davidson County residents,” said Mayor Cooper.

Anyone interested in learning how to make and donate homemade masks to support the COVID-19 response can visit covid19.nashville.gov.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 36 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 6 Carroll 7 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 5 Cumberland 26 Davidson 801 DeKalb 7 Dickson 23 Dyer 9 Fayette 20 Fentress 2 Franklin 12 Gibson 11 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 74 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 10 Haywood 3 Henderson 1 Henry 4 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 115 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 9 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 6 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 51 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 59 Rutherford 147 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 14 Shelby 736 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 21 Sumner 321 Tipton 33 Trousdale 8 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 258 Wilson 93 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 86 Total Cases – as of (4/5/20) 3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee