Metro Health Dept. reports 10,148 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 10,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 108 deaths in Davidson County.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 343 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 7,119 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,921 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 5,358 of which are men, 4,524 are women and the gender of 266 patients is unknown.

Of the 94,778 tests performed in the county, 10,148 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 84,630.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 22% and available ICU beds are at 18%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 267 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)