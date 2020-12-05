Metro Health Dept. reports 1 additional death, 595 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 49,622 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 595 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 379 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death was reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 45,966 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,277 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 9%.