Metro Health Dept. reports 1 additional death, 294 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 32,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional death as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 294 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 294 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 30,714 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,008 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

