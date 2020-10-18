Metro Health Dept. reports 1 additional death, 283 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 31,483 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced an increase of 283 new cases in the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,526 active cases.

1 additional death was reported. There have been a total of 288 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 29,669 individuals are labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

Out of the 456,736 tests conducted, 39,245 tests were positive, about 8.59-percent.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Middle Tennessee are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 8%. This pushes the Hospital Capacity: ICU Beds into the red, a key metric on the road to reopening for Nashville.

These numbers come one day after Dr. James Hildreth, Professor of Internal Medicine, Meharry Medical College, tweeted the following message:

Nashville, another key metric has slipped out of green. 14-day case trend now showing slight surge; transmission rate still greater than 1. We know what we need to do: masks, hand washing, keep our distance and avoid large crowds. https://t.co/FFqS2K4x2E — James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) October 17, 2020

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

