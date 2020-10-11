Metro Health Dept. reports 1 additional death, 170 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 30,366 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 170 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 284 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 28,839 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,243 are “active.”

Out of 431,982 tests conducted, 37,966 were positive. That is about 8.79-percent.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )